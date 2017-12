With the upcoming cold snap, warming shelters are opening their doors throughout Washington County to house our most vulnerable residents.

The next few nights will see below-freezing temperatures on the westside.

The shelters will provide a warm, dry bed and hot meal.

Click here for a full list of warming shelters.

You can also find a location near you by dialing 2-1-1 from a landline, or (503) 222-5555 from a cell phone.

— Jeremy Scott