A wanted man who has three warrants for his arrest was spotted in Beaverton on Tuesday night.

Balasankar Santhalingam, 52, faces charges of sex abuse, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Police say he’s a transient and might be living in his white Dodge Caravan with Oregon license plate 694 HWY. He’s known to use the vehicle as a taxi and might frequent transit centers.

If you see him, police ask you to call 9-1-1. If you have a tip, please call the (503) 629-0111.