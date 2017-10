The 15-year-old boy accused of starting the Eagle Creek Fire that burned more than 48,000 acres in the Columbia River Gorge is facing charges including reckless burning and unlawful possession of fireworks.

The Hood River County District Attorney’s Office and Oregon State Police reported Thursday that legal proceedings have begun in Hood River with the teen having recently been arraigned on a juvenile court petition.

By FOX 12 Staff

