Power was knocked out to thousands of customers Monday night and Pacific Power says they may not have it fully restored until 9 p.m Tuesday

Crews said the outage was caused by a utility fire.

Around 6 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue said they responded to multiple reports of smoke coming from underground grates in northwest Portland roadways, mostly in the Northwest Park blocks area.

By FOX 12 Staff

