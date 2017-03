Crews are putting a huge dent in the work to remove a massive amount of debris from a landslide in the West Hills, but there are still serious concerns about the stability of the remaining hillside.

The portion of West Burnside Road between Barnes and Skyline that was covered by the slide will likely be closed through at least Tuesday, March 21, as the hillside continues to threaten the roadway with the risk of more landslides.

Reporter Kandra Kent

