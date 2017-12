Police are asking for help to identify the two women in this picture.

They are accused of stealing five pairs of Bose QC35 wireless headphones on December 9th in Tualatin.

The value of the headphones is near $1,750.

If you can help investigators, you’re asked to contact the Tualatin Police Department at (503) 691-4800, or the anonymous tip-line at (503) 691-0285.

— Jeremy Scott