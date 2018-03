The derailment of two trains brought rail traffic to a halt near Centralia on Monday.

A BNSF Railway train and a Union Pacific train were involved in the derailment at around 4 p.m., according to a BNSF spokesman.

Ten or so cars from the UP train went off the tracks, while one BNSF car derailed at the scene.

Both northbound and southbound track lines were blocked due to the derailment.

By FOX 12 Staff

