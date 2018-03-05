Two suspected in Bethany home break-in arrested after leading deputies on chase

Two people suspected of breaking into a Bethany home that was under construction were arrested early Sunday after leading deputies on a chase.

Just before 1 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary at a home in the 15100 block of Northwest Vance Road in the Bethany neighborhood. The builder had surveillance cameras for added security.

The owner gave deputies a description of two people that were carrying items from the house to an older model car, which had left before deputies arrived.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com