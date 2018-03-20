Two men arrested for stealing from stores in Beaverton

Two men are behind bars for stealing from stores around Beaverton.

Police were called to an overdose on Tuesday and found stolen items inside a home on Schools Ferry Road near Southwest 90th Avenue.

The stolen property included jeans, purses and electronic equipment worth about $1,700.

24 year-old Nicasio McCoy admitted to the thefts and implicated an accomplice, 49 year-old Megel Perez.

Perez was taken to the hospital for the overdose. When he checked himself out, he ran from the officer waiting to book him. Perez was taken down on the freeway. The officer slapped on the handcuffs on Highway 217 northbound at the Sunset Highway, leading to a brief closure.

— Jeremy Scott