Turkeys instead of tickets handed by out by Tualatin Police

Police aren’t all about handing out tickets. Sometimes, it’s turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Officers in Tualatin took the opportunity to put a smile on faces and brighten people’s day on Tuesday, handing out turkeys during some traffic stops instead of giving drivers minor traffic violations.

One person who got a turkey already had one and planned to serve it to the homeless. Now they have a second for their own family.

The donations were made possible by generous donations from The Tualatin Community Police Foundation.

— Jeremy Scott