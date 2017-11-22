Navigation

Turkeys instead of tickets handed by out by Tualatin Police

By on November 21, 2017 in News

Police aren’t all about handing out tickets.  Sometimes, it’s turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Officers in Tualatin took the opportunity to put a smile on faces and brighten people’s day on Tuesday, handing out turkeys during some traffic stops instead of giving drivers minor traffic violations.

One person who got a turkey already had one and planned to serve it to the homeless.  Now they have a second for their own family.

The donations were made possible by generous donations from The Tualatin Community Police Foundation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

— Jeremy Scott