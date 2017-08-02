Tualatin Man Dies From Crash

A car went over the curb and hit 36-year-old Nathaniel Franciosi of Tualatin while he was walking on the sidewalk along Highway 99W near Fischer Road in Tigard just after 6:30 on Sunday night.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Monday while under the care of doctors.

Investigators believe that 58-year-old Michelle McMillan from Tigard was under the influence of alcohol when she crossed the highway to turn into an apartment complex and collided with another vehicle. She was also taken to the hospital and has not been charged yet.

— Jeremy Scott