Police are looking to identify two fraud suspects in Tualatin.

The man and woman pictured here used a stolen credit card at various retail establishments around the city.

The crimes happened on November 10th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tualatin Police Department at (503) 691-4800 and reference case #17-3222. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip-line at (503) 691-0285.

— Jeremy Scott