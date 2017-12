Trucks, tools, televisions, and security equipment are all missing from a Happy Valley construction yard.

People with Ram Jack West say sometime Christmas Eve or early Christmas day thieves broke into their lot on Southeast Fuller Road.

On Tuesday, damage could be seen to the front of their building and a cut lock from a gate was still laying in the driveway, evidence of the thefts.

By Johnathan Hendricks

