Many people will be heading out on Sunday to celebrate the start of the New Year. And to help, TriMet is offering free rides.

Starting at 8 p.m., TriMet bus and MAX train services will be free for all riders. TriMet is also extending late-night service with the MAX lines running until 3 a.m.

Portland Streetcar service is also free for Sunday night.

By FOX 12 Staff

