Do you feel safe while riding the MAX? FOX 12 crews hopped on the train this week to find out and asked passengers that very question.

Essentially, every rider FOX 12 spoke with said no.

Now, in a new move from TriMet, “Transit Peace Officers” will be riding the rails. TriMet said it will hire up to 50 unarmed peace officers by 2020 to help look out for riders.

By Bonnie Silkman

Read more HERE from KPTV.com