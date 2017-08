TriMet now has the ability to issue long-term exclusions, including lifetime bans, for serious offenders on public transportation.

The TriMet Board of Directors approved an ordinance Wednesday that states long-term exclusions may be imposed on someone who commits “a serious physical offense” against another person on the TriMet system or “poses a serious threat to TriMet employees and passengers.”\

By FOX 12 Staff

