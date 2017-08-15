Travel forecast for eclipse: Heavy traffic ahead

Transportation officials in Oregon and Washington have a message for the region’s drivers: However bad you think traffic is going to be during next week’s total solar eclipse, it’s probably going to be worse than you imagine.

While just a 60-to-70 mile wide swath of central Oregon is within the path of totality next Monday, Washington and Oregon officials say that significant backups are expected throughout both states both before and after the short event ends, with potentially hundreds of thousands of people clogging the roadways as they try to drive home or head to airports.

By The Associated Press

