BEAVERTON, OR

Beaverton School District officials said they are investigating two separate instances of hateful graffiti at the Arts & Communication Magnet Academy that were found on June 8.

The words “TRANNY” and “TRANNYS DON’T BELONG IN THE BOYS BATHROOM” were found written on the stalls and mirror. One message used the name of an ACMA student, according to the school.

