A handful of people in Beaverton woke up to find the tires on their vehicles slashed on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the neighborhood of Southwest Menlo Drive and Bonnie Brae Street. Officers found at least nine cars that were damaged overnight. Each vehicle had at least two flat fires.

The damage is estimated between two and three-thousand dollars.

Beaverton Police are asking for tips at (503) 629-0111.

— Jeremy Scott