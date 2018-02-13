Timbers championship ring stolen from Bethany home

A 2015 Portland Timbers-Major League Soccer Championship ring, valued at $2,000, is missing from a home in Bethany.

The victim contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to report the ring was stolen within the past two months.

It is silver with “MLS 2015 Champions” and the Timbers logo on the front with “Amar” written on one side.

The victim was employed by the team.

Deputies are asking for help in locating the ring and returning it. Anyone with tips is asked to call (503) 629-0111.

— Jeremy Scott