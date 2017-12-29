Tigard woman arrested in crash that killed Tualatin man

The woman who authorities say hit and killed a Tualatin man in Tigard in late July has been arrested.

A car driven by 58-year-old Michelle McMillan of Tigard went over the curb and hit 36-year-old Nathaniel Franciosi while he was walking on the sidewalk along Highway 99W near Fischer Road in Tigard just after 6:30 on the night of July 30th.

Franciosi was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died the next day while under the care of doctors.

A GoFundMe page has been set-up to help his family.

Investigators believed that McMillan, from Tigard, was under the influence of alcohol when she crossed the highway to turn into an apartment complex and collided with another vehicle. She was also taken to the hospital and left to California before she could be arrested. Her blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

Police caught up to McMillan in Placer County, California. She was extradited to Oregon on December 29. She’s charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, assault, reckless endangering, reckless driving, and criminal mischief.

— Jeremy Scott