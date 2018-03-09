Tigard police officer arrested for drunk driving

An internal investigation is underway after a Tigard Police officer was arrested for drunk driving in Clackamas County.

The arrest of 46-year-old Ron Wommack happened late on the night of March 3. He was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy in Wilsonville while riding his motorcycle off-duty. His blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Wommack is an 18-year veteran of the police department. He has been placed on administrative leave.

“I would like to affirm that any matter that involves Tigard Police Department personnel and their ability to carry out their duties within the community is of utmost importance to me as Police Chief. An internal investigation is underway, in addition to the processes under the Oregon courts. You can be assured that a fair and truthful resolution will occur. I thank you for your continued trust,” said Police Chief Kathy McAlpine in a statement.

Wommack has a history of driving intoxicated. In 2011, he was cited for DUII and reckless driving after crashing his motorcycle in Sherwood while off-duty. His level of intoxication was even higher then. Wommack was back on the beat the next month. He pleaded guilty and entered a division program for one year. The DUII charge was dismissed when he completed the program.

— Jeremy Scott