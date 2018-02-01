Tigard officer continues recovery after being hit by suspected drunk driver

A Tigard police officer continues his recovery after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver on his way home from work.

Tigard Police say Matthew Barbee was having vehicle problems when he pulled over on Highway 26 near the Cornelius Pass Road exit. They say he called for help and was waiting for assistance when his car was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

On Wednesday night, people gathered at Tapphoria in Tigard for a fundraiser benefiting Officer Barbee and his family.

If you are interested in donating to the fund set up for Barbee and his family, you do so through GoFundMe or the Tigard Police Officers’ Association.