Tigard man indicted for trying to suffocate roommate

Upset about his share of utility bills, a Tigard man is accused of trying to suffocate his roommate.

Court documents say 71-year-old Leo Miller put cellophane wrap over the nose and mouth of 74-year-old Charlotte Simons.

Simons played dead to get him to stop. Miller then punched her in the face after she used her LifeAlert pendant to call for help.

Miller moved in with the woman last year after she advertised her apartment for rent. He was indicted this week on charges of attempted murder, strangulation, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

