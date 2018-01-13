Tigard child approached by stranger offering ride

For the second time in a week, a school kid in Tigard reports being approached by a stranger.

A child walking home from Templeton Elementary School around 2:35 on Thursday afternoon says a man in a white van stopped and asked if they needed a ride near Southwest 93rd and Inez Street, just blocks from the school. The child ran away to a safe place.

A very similar incident happened the week prior, on January 3rd near Mary Woodward Elementary School. The vehicle was also a white work-type van. It had tinted windows and tarps covering the rear windows.

Although similar, police cannot firm that the same person was involved. Investigators are asking people in the area to check if the van is caught on any surveillance video.

Tips can be called in to (503) 718-COPS (2677) or emailed to tips@tigard-or.gov.

— Jeremy Scott