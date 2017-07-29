Three Women Wanted For Ripping Off Tualatin Store

Police say three women pulled off a heist at La Barca Mexican Store on Southwest Seneca Street in Tualatin.

They came in pretending to shop just after 5:00 on Wednesday afternoon. Two of the women distracted employees while a third went behind the counter and took cash.

Cameras were rolling and caught them in the act. Police are looking into whether they have done this before.

If you know who the suspects are, please contact Detective Kevin Winfield at (503) 691-4845 and reference case #17-2121, or the anonymous tip-line at (503) 691-0285.