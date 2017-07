Portland police are investigating three armed robberies that took place at three separate bars early Monday.

Officers said they were first called to the Greeley Avenue Bar & Grill on North Greeley Avenue around 12:48 a.m. on the report of an armed robbery. Witnesses at the scene told police that two black men, one armed with a handgun, entered the bar demanded money, cell phones and wallets. No one was hurt and the suspects left without incident.

By FOX 12 Staff

