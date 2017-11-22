Third home under construction in Bethany destroyed by fire

Fire destroyed a home under construction in the Bethany neighborhood on Tuesday night. It’s the third suspicious fire in the area since August.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue was called to the house near Northwest Brugger Road and 170th around 8:45.

Crews used an aggressive fire attack to save homes on either side of the burning house. It took about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared this video of the fire.

Media Release (via @TVFR): Suspicious fire destroys home under construction in North Bethany, detectives investigating https://t.co/8hVUBTjPTw pic.twitter.com/VunX6TzwUZ — WC Sheriff’s Office (@WCSheriff) November 22, 2017

The home was nearly complete and is a total loss.

Anyone with information on this fire or those in August is encouraged to call the non-emergency dispatch line at (503) 629-0111.

— Jeremy Scott