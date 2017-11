A man is under arrest for breaking into a vehicle, stealing the victim’s work tools and trying to sell it online.

The tools are valued at $1,000. The theft happened on Sunday night in West Slope. The victim found one of the stolen items on OfferUp.

Detectives made arrangements to meet with the seller and arrested 30-year-old Raymond Chavez of Portland for theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

The tools were returned to the victim on Thursday morning.

— Jeremy Scott