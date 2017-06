Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland that put one teen in the hospital Wednesday.

Portland police were called to an apartment in the 13100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

Eyewitnesses of the shooting, two women who were inside the apartment at the time, told FOX 12 the disturbance took place in the living room.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com