Teen arrested for shooting in Bethany home

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for shooting another teen inside a home in Bethany last week.

The shooting happened on Northwest Rondos Drive on February 5th just after 5:00pm.

Jeffrey Terrell of Springfield was caught on Monday afternoon near Providence Park in downtown Portland. He’s being held at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center. Terrell is charged with attempted murder and assault.

The 16-year-old victim, who is not being identified, was critically injured. He has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

— Jeremy Scott