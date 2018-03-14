Suspicious package investigation ends with no threat at Washington Co. courthouse

The Washington County courthouse in Hillsboro was partially evacuated Tuesday due to a suspicious package investigation, but the situation ended with no threat to the community.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported at 12:45 p.m. that deputies were responding to the scene near North First Avenue.

The package, which was described by deputies as suspicious, was located on the sidewalk.

By around 2 p.m., it was determined the item was not a bomb, but instead appeared to be someone’s lunch, according to deputies.

— Fox 12 Staff

