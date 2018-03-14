Navigation

Suspicious package investigation ends with no threat at Washington Co. courthouse

By on March 13, 2018 in News

The Washington County courthouse in Hillsboro was partially evacuated Tuesday due to a suspicious package investigation, but the situation ended with no threat to the community.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported at 12:45 p.m. that deputies were responding to the scene near North First Avenue.

The package, which was described by deputies as suspicious, was located on the sidewalk.

By around 2 p.m., it was determined the item was not a bomb, but instead appeared to be someone’s lunch, according to deputies.

— Fox 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com