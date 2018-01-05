Suspects wanted in three Tualatin theft and fraud cases

Police are asking for help to find suspects in three separate theft and fraud cases in Tualatin.

Two women and a man are wanted for stealing a wallet from a woman’s purse while she dined at Bridgeport Village last Thursday.

The victim’s stolen credit card was used to rack up over $9,000 at retail establishments in Tualatin and Beaverton.



The second case happened last Friday, where a man stole $1,600 in jackets from a retailer.

The third was on New Year’s Day. Two men took several items from another retailer, worth over $1,300. These suspects have been linked to three other cases.

If you can help investigators, you’re asked to contact Tualatin Police at (503) 691-4800. Or you can remain anonymous by leaving information on the tip line at (503) 691-0285.

— Jeremy Scott