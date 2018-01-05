Navigation

Suspects wanted in three Tualatin theft and fraud cases

By on January 5, 2018 in News

Police are asking for help to find suspects in three separate theft and fraud cases in Tualatin.

Two women and a man are wanted for stealing a wallet from a woman’s purse while she dined at Bridgeport Village last Thursday.

The victim’s stolen credit card was used to rack up over $9,000 at retail establishments in Tualatin and Beaverton.


The second case happened last Friday, where a man stole $1,600 in jackets from a retailer.

The third was on New Year’s Day.  Two men took several items from another retailer, worth over $1,300.  These suspects have been linked to three other cases.

If you can help investigators, you’re asked to contact Tualatin Police at (503) 691-4800.  Or you can remain anonymous by leaving information on the tip line at (503) 691-0285.

— Jeremy Scott