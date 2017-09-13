Suspected drunk driver crashes on Highway 26, hospitalized

An unconscious man was pulled from a burning car in Beaverton early Wednesday morning after deputies said he was driving the wrong way down Highway 26 and crashed.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputy Kevin Weisenfluh was driving east on Highway 26 near the Highway 217 interchange at 2:39 a.m. when he saw headlights coming toward him on the highway. Weisenfluh then turned on his overhead lights to try to warn the wrong way driver, but the driver drove toward the police car lights, forcing the deputy to swerve out of the way to avoid a head-on crash.

By FOX 12 Staff

