Suspect threatens pipe bomb, gun in Beaverton cafe robbery

By on November 15, 2017 in News

A man threatened to have planted a pipe bomb as he robbed a restaurant in Beaverton on Wednesday.

The suspect, in his 30’s, walked in to the Breeze Cafe in the shopping center at Southwest Allen and Murray.  He also said he had a gun and gave a note to employees demanding cash.  The man got away with $2,000.

The man was wearing a camouflage jacket with a camouflage cloth over his face.  Employees never saw a gun and a bomb was not found either.

Police searched the neighborhood with a K-9, but did not find the suspect, who left on foot.

— Jeremy Scott