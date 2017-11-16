Suspect threatens pipe bomb, gun in Beaverton cafe robbery

A man threatened to have planted a pipe bomb as he robbed a restaurant in Beaverton on Wednesday.

The suspect, in his 30’s, walked in to the Breeze Cafe in the shopping center at Southwest Allen and Murray. He also said he had a gun and gave a note to employees demanding cash. The man got away with $2,000.

The man was wearing a camouflage jacket with a camouflage cloth over his face. Employees never saw a gun and a bomb was not found either.

Police searched the neighborhood with a K-9, but did not find the suspect, who left on foot.

— Jeremy Scott