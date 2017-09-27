Suspect Identified In North Plains Murder

Authorities have named the suspect who’s accused of shooting and killing a man at a home in North Plains last week.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Chad Pitcher gunned down Michael Arch, 39, at a home on Northwest Dairy Creek Road on the afternoon of September 19.



Court records state that sheriff’s deputies have responded to the residence at least a dozen times this year on a variety of complaints. Just a day before the shooting, police were there investigating someone stealing gas from the property. There was another shooting two weeks prior, and reports the month earlier that somebody was trying to run someone over.

The DA’s office says both the shooter and victim have long criminal histories.

Arch, previously known as Reiner Schmolling before changing his name in February, pleaded guilty to shooting a Washington County deputy 20 years ago and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Pitcher admitted to drug possession in 2011. He took off from the scene and has not been caught.

— Jeremy Scott