Suspect booked in murder of Aloha woman

The man who authorities say murdered a young mother in Aloha and dismembered her body is now behind bars.

The remains of 28-year-old Sara Zghoul were found stuffed in the trunk of a car on the night of January 25th near the intersection of Southwest Sarala Street and Hargis Road.

Zghoul was a model and actress. Her family remembers her as a “beautiful soul”. Friends say she was passionate about life.

35-year-old Jeremiah Johnston had been in the hospital since that night when he was arrested and tried to take his life behind an apartment building near Southwest Murray and Teal Boulevard. He’s charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Johnston is a convicted felon who was recently released from prison and on probation for drug charges.

Authorities have not revealed a motive.

— Jeremy Scott