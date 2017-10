A 26-year-old suspect is facing the charge of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 70-year-old man near Stayton.

Jere Moody, 70, of Stayton, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.

A suspect, 26-year-old Samuel Taylor of Stayton, was taken into custody Monday night.

— Fox 12 Staff

