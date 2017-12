Police say FOX 12’s Most Wanted broke into a Beaverton family business and made themselves comfortable.

The owner of JMI Limousine said two intruders sipped from champagne glasses inside of a stretch limo before stealing an employee’s truck, packed with thousands of dollars worth of valuables.

Apparently two intruders didn’t see the giant surveillance sign that greets trespassers at JMI Limousine in Beaverton.

By Bonnie Silkman

