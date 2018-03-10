Stabbing at Cornelius Fred Meyer

A man was stabbed at the Cornelius Fred Meyer store on Friday morning and the suspect got away.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies found the 33-year-old victim near the entrance to the garden center just before 6:00. The store is located on East Baseline Street near North 20th Avenue.

His injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

The man who stabbed him is identified as 29-year-old Samuel Lund of Hillsboro. He’s wanted not only for the stabbing, but Lund also has an unrelated warrant for his arrest.

Lund is pictured here from an arrest last August.

Police say both men know each other.

— Jeremy Scott