Squatters are to blame for a fire in Tigard on Monday night.

A detected garage on Gaarde Street near Highway 99W went up in flames.

Investigators say the fire was caused by improperly disposed smoking materials. Nobody was on scene when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent home, which appears to be vacant. It took them just a few minutes to put it out.

— Jeremy Scott