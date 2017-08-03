Smog Alert Issued

Officials have issued an air pollution advisory for the region through Tuesday due to the heat, stagnant conditions, wildfires and increasing ozone levels.

Pollution levels peak in the late afternoon and early evening. Those who are sensitive to the smog should limit their outdoor activities.

You’re urged to help reduce pollution by combining your trips, avoid unnecessary engine idling, refuel during the cooler hours, don’t use gas-powered mowers and yard equipment, paint or aerosol sprays.

Check the conditions near you

— Jeremy Scott

Photo Courtesy: KPTV