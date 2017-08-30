Smash and Grab at Washington Square

Three men and a woman used sledgehammers to smash glass display cases and steal about $40,000 in jewelry from Ben Bridge Jewelers at Washington Square Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

They took off through the parking lot and got into a car with police in hot pursuit. The suspects led police on a chase from Tigard into Beaverton. They were boxed in and gave up near Cornell and Barnes. Three of them were arrested and the other is still wanted.

Some shoppers feared there was a shooting. One shopper took three scared young girls and hid in a backroom for 15 minutes until it was safe to come out. Nobody was harmed.

Most of the jewelry was recovered.

— Jeremy Scott

Photo and video courtesy of Fox 12.

KPTV – FOX 12