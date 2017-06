A small earthquake struck the Beaverton area early Wednesday morning, although no damages were reported.

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit Cedar Mill just after 4 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Service website.

The small quake was 19.4 kilometers (approx. 12 miles) deep, making it difficult to feel on the surface.

By FOX 12 Staff

