Sketch Released in Attempted Beaverton Kidnapping

A mother says a man who was dirty and pushing a shopping cart came at her aggressively, saying he wanted

her baby.

This happened in the playground at the Beaver Creek Apartments at 12270 SW Center Street on July 11th while several other children were present.

The man got a hold of the baby’s arm or hand before a maintenance worker intervened.

Police have released a sketch of the man. He’s described as white, 30 to 35-years-old, 5’6″ to 5’8″ with a thin build, dark brown hair with some gray, lighter eyes, and missing upper teeth. The suspect was wearing an auburn colored t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have tips, please contact Beaverton Police at (503) 629-0111.

— Jeremy Scott