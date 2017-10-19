Sherwood Recall Passes With Overwhelming Support

Sherwood citizens ousted two city councilors from office in Tuesday’s special election. The recall effort against Council President Jennifer Harris and Councilor Sally Robinson was organized by Sherwood Citizens For Accountable Leadership.

More than 4,000 voters had their say – a 33% turnout. The results as of Wednesday show 71% of voters in favor of recalling Harris, and 75% in favor of recalling Robinson.

Official Election Results

“It’s never fun to fire someone. We both feel for the both of them and we wish them well as they move forward, but we’re also very excited about the next step here, which is making sure we get some accountable leaders on our council and really driving things forward,” said Tim Rosener with Sherwood Citizens For Accountable Leadership.

Former Mayor Krisanna Clark-Endicott was also a part of the recall, but she resigned early this month as expected ahead of the vote to relocate with her new husband, Redmond Mayor George Endicott.

— Jeremy Scott