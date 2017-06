Sherwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police said Effie “Nikki” Shaha-Walberg left her home unexpectedly on the night of June 4. She contacted a friend in the early hours of June 5 and said she was in the downtown Portland area.

It is unknown if she is by herself or with someone, according to police.

