A woman was kidnapped, zip-tied, gagged and assaulted by two people in a motor home that was found broken down in the Milwaukie area, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Southeast Courtney Road at 8:30 a.m. Monday after a woman flagged down a passerby and had that person call 911.

By Paul Craig

Read more HERE from KPTV.com