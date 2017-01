The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that investigators have recovered the remains of five individuals from the burned residence of a missing family in Hubbard.

Detectives have identified that the remains belong to a man, a woman and three children, which would match up with the missing Kroeker family. However, the sheriff’s office noted that the identities of the remains still need to be confirmed by the medical examiner.

By FOX 12 Staff

