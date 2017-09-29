Sheriff: Man arrested for deadly North Plains shooting, search continues for second suspect

A 40-year-old Newberg man was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man in North Plains earlier this month.

Christopher Stephens was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service after Washington County detectives learned he was possibly in the Tualatin area. He was apprehended during a traffic stop at Southwest Boones Ferry Road and Southwest Avery Street.

By FOX 12 Staff

